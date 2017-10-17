A Perfect Circle Release New Track ‘The Doomed’

By Jon Wiederhorn

A Perfect Circle have dropped “The Doomed,” their first song since the 2004 album eMOTIVe.

“[Almost] fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe,” said frontman Maynard James Keenan in a statement. “A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

“The Doomed” is an ominous and aggressive track that features angular guitars, haunting keyboards, echoing bass and a multifaceted arrangement that includes a gentle chorus that sounds like a music box playing Christmas music along with a delicate piano line.

The accompanying political lyrics belie the soft melody: “What of the pious, the pure of heart, the peaceful?/what of the meek, the mourning and the merciful?/All doomed, all doomed.”

A Perfect Circle are currently in the studio with producer Dave Sardy working on their fourth release, which is expected in 2018. “The Doomed” arrives as A Perfect Circle kick off the second leg of their first North American tour in six years, launching on Oct. 21 at the Aftershock festival.

The lineup will feature vocalist Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), guitarist Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), guitarist James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), bassist Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine) and drummer Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine).

Listen to “Doomed,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

10/21 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/23 Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

10/26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/30 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

11/1 Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/2 Brooklyn, NY Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center

11/4 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

11/5 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/7 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

11/8 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

11/10 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

11/11 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

11/12 Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena

11/14 Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre

11/15 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

11/18 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

11/19 Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

11/21 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/22 Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

11/24 Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

11/25 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter

11/28 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/30 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum

12/1 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

12/2 Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

12/4 Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center

