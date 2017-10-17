A Perfect Circle Release New Track ‘The Doomed’

By Jon Wiederhorn
A Perfect Circle have dropped “The Doomed,” their first song since the 2004 album eMOTIVe.
“[Almost] fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe,” said frontman Maynard James Keenan in a statement. “A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”
“The Doomed” is an ominous and aggressive track that features angular guitars, haunting keyboards, echoing bass and a multifaceted arrangement that includes a gentle chorus that sounds like a music box playing Christmas music along with a delicate piano line.
The accompanying political lyrics belie the soft melody: “What of the pious, the pure of heart, the peaceful?/what of the meek, the mourning and the merciful?/All doomed, all doomed.”
A Perfect Circle are currently in the studio with producer Dave Sardy working on their fourth release, which is expected in 2018. “The Doomed” arrives as A Perfect Circle kick off the second leg of their first North American tour in six years, launching on Oct. 21 at the Aftershock festival.
The lineup will feature vocalist Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), guitarist Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), guitarist James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), bassist Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine) and drummer Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine).
Listen to “Doomed,” which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.
10/21 Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/23 Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
10/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
10/26 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
10/30 Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
11/1 Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/2 Brooklyn, NY Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center
11/4 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
11/5 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/7 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
11/8 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/10 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
11/11 Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
11/12 Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena
11/14 Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre
11/15 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
11/18 Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
11/19 Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena
11/21 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/22 Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
11/24 Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion
11/25 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter
11/28 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
11/30 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum
12/1 Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
12/2 Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
12/4 Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center
