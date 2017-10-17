LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Candlelight Memorial Held For Chester Bennington In San Jose

Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park, San Jose
(Photo credit should read MAXIM ZMEYEV/AFP/Getty Images)

Linkin Park had been previously scheduled to play at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday night October 18 with Snoop Dogg. The show was canceled after Chester Bennington’s suicide in July. Fans came together to celebrate the singer’s life on Sunday night July 30 outside of the venue where the show was supposed to be held.

A memorial was also held at San Francisco’s Dolores Park in August.

The remaining members of Linkin Park will play a tribute show to Chester Bennington on October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl.

