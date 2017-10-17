Candlelight Memorial Held For Chester Bennington In San Jose

Linkin Park had been previously scheduled to play at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday night October 18 with Snoop Dogg. The show was canceled after Chester Bennington’s suicide in July. Fans came together to celebrate the singer’s life on Sunday night July 30 outside of the venue where the show was supposed to be held.

From tonight's memorial in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/rvdmb0ecrg — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) July 31, 2017

How the memorial looks tonight.

(📸Casey McCarthy) pic.twitter.com/VeIknNBwuK — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) July 31, 2017

A memorial was also held at San Francisco’s Dolores Park in August.

The remaining members of Linkin Park will play a tribute show to Chester Bennington on October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl.