If Music Gives You Goosebumps, You’re More In Touch With Your Emotions Than Others

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 1: Nakesha Pope, 33, of Bowie, dances as she listens to music during the Silent Disco Sunset Fridays event where each person receives a wireless headphone that can switch between 3 different live DJ channels. The Embassy Row Hotel in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC has a heated pool, and chaise lounges, and panoramic views of Washington on the roof. While hotel guests use the pool for free, the public has access for $30 per day. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to a study by USC PhD student, Matthew Sachs, published in Oxford Academic, getting chills, or goosebumps from music means you are more in touch with your emotions than those who do not. 

If you are among those who get goosebumps when listening to music it means you have a special brain with a higher volume of fibers that connect their auditory cortex to the areas associated with emotional processing, which means the two areas communicate better.

How conclusive is this study? Well, it was conducted with a group of only 20 people so more testing should happen in order to really prove Sachs theory.

For more on the study & Sachs’ reasoning head to Quartz.

