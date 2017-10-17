Is your name James Rainey? Eat FREE for a month. 

Is your name James Rainey? If so, you could eat FREE Olive Garden for a month.

Live 105’s morning show, Kevin Klein LIVE, has an Endless Pasta Pass with your name on it… if your name is James Rainey.

Last month Kevin Klein LIVE held a contest and awarded two homeless men the highly coveted Endless Pasta Pass from Olive Garden. The pass allows the holder to eat unlimited pasta, salad, and bread-sticks from Olive Garden until November 6th. However, one of the winners by the name of James Rainey, has gone missing.

“We looked all over the bay area for this guy. We even put up signs, and asked listeners to be on the lookout for anyone matching his description” said host, Kevin Klein. “But, now this pass is just going to waste, and it can only be used by someone with the name James Rainey.”

If you have the lucky name or know someone who does, please e-mail KevinKleinLIVE@LIVE105.com or listen to LIVE105.3 weekday mornings 5:30-9:30a for details.