Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.17.17

The fall season and Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017 line up are both here, so Kevin Klein Live felt it was time to bring back the Barista Spelling Bee, where the show put the minimum wage baristas a local coffee shop to the test to see just how well they can spell. Twinkie was sent down the street to pick up the pumpkin spice latte order with the name Ophelia, taken from the hit song from Night One headliners The Lumineers. Would the barista spell it right or would America’s education system continue to be proven to be inefficient?

Plus, it was time for another edition of Just The Stock Tip, with the show, as expected, not having much success. But one person seems to be posting major success, which was questionable for a multitude of reasons. Useless Weirdo had a significant leads, which could be a mistake because Useless Weirdo was the one in charge of calculations and because it’s Useless Weirdo. But is it possible that maybe we’ve discovered the one thing he can do correctly? Well, considering it’s Useless Weirdo, probably not.

Also on today’s podcast:

The show gets in trouble for discussing Useless Weirdo’s volunteer work last weekend

Twinkie coming up with possibly the new genius idea of breakfast popcorn

Some one on the show got the first points on the Offensive Halloween Costume Draft

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes