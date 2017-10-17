Ron Howard Gives Han Solo ‘Star Wars’ Spin-off a Title

SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – For some hardcore Star Wars fans, they can now stop calling the untitled Han Solo film from its working title of “Red Cup” (Get it?) to Solo: A Star Wars Story.
On Tuesday, San Francisco-based Lucasfilm and filmmaker Ron Howard revealed on Twitter, the title for the young Han Solo/Star Wars spin-off.
With the help of some familiar “wookie” hands, the Academy Award-winning director held up a sign with the film’s new logo.
Howard and Lucasfilm is celebrating the completion of the film starring Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of that “stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder” originally played by Harrison Ford.
Solo: A Star Wars Story also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newtown and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. In June 2017, Howard took over directing duties when initial directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the film.
From what little of the story that has been made public, the film centers around the young smuggler Han Solo and Chewbacca. Long before their faithful encounter with Luke Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi in episode 4, “A New Hope.”
Since stepping in the movie’s director’s chair, Howard has been posting many behind the scene photos on his Twitter feed:
Solo: A Star Wars Story is slated for release on May 25, 2018.
