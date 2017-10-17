LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

You Can Now Get Christmas Tree Ornaments Filled With Booze

Courtesy The Lakes Distillery

Here’s the innovation we’ve been looking for. England’s The Lakes Distillery has launched a line of Christmas ornaments that can hang on your tree and be filled with your choice of whiskey, vodka, or gin.

Each glass bulb contains 1.7 oz of liquor and their website gives you six options to choose from based on what kind of alcohol you’d like them to be filled with.

The ornaments are currently available for pre-order for ~$27 each, or ~$47 a pack. You can get them here, or wait until Master of Malt begins selling them as well. It looks like they’ll ship them to the U.S.

 

