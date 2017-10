Green Day frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, has been known to rock eyeliner and he does it well. Now, he’s teamed up with beauty pro Kat Von D to bring the “Basket Case” eyeliner to the world.

Kat was in Oakland this week showing off the eyeliner with Billie on her Instagram story.

The product is yet to be officially announced & no release date has been given, but we’ll let you know when “Basket Case” can be yours once we find out.