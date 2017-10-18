Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.18.17

It’s been far too long since Kevin Klein Live gave out a MOMMA Award, where today the show was able to chat with one of the biggest heartthrobs of the 90s, Luke Perry. The show chatted with Perry about their mutual love of past MOMMA Winner Danny Trejo, baby names that were the result of the parents loving a particular TV show character, and his take on the current Harvey Weinstein-related situation in Hollywood.

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 looked at what are currently the most dangerous jobs in America. The list took into consideration the death rate associated with the profession and, shocking absolutely nobody, being a radio DJ kept off the list. However, it does seem that nearly every single profession is the subject matter of a television show on the Discovery Channel. Take a listen to the full list and the rest of the fun below on today’s Kevin Klein Live Half Off Podcast!

Also on today’s podcast:

James Bong talks about hanging with George Clinton and possibly hooking us up with George Zimmer for voice work

The show may have found a replacement James Rainey to take the Pasta Pass for our missing homeless contestant

Ally trying to work her nickname back to Protein Farter after being dubbed Slow Ally

And more!

