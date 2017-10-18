Pleasanton, Milpitas Among 2017’s Fastest Growing Cities In America

Several Bay Area cities have been named as the fastest growing in America for 2017 according to a study from Wallethub.

Wallethub compared 515 American cities based on 15 measures of growth & decline over 7 years. Those measures included population growth, unemployment rates, GDP per capita, job growth, poverty rates & much more.

Here’s how Bay Area cities ranked in the study:

#10 Pleasanton, CA

#18 Milpitas, CA

#23 Redwood City, CA

#27 Union City, CA

#28 Hayward, CA

Frisco, TX took the top spot, so shoutout to the rapidly-growing suburb of Dallas.

Milpitas had the third highest job growth among the 515 qualifiers. San Jose had the highest regional GDP growth, tied with Santa Clara.

For more on the methodology behind their findings, head to Wallet Hub.