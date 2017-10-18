LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

San Francisco And San Jose Rank Among The Top ‘Trick Or Treat’ Cities

Filed Under: Halloween, San Francisco, San Jose
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Heading out for some candy on Halloween? You are in luck as San Francisco and San Jose are among the top cities in the United States for trick or treating.

According to Forbes, San Francisco took the top spot as the best city in the US to trick or treat. The magazine highlighted the neighborhood of Presidio Heights, Cow Hollow, South Beach, Sea Cliff, and Pacific Heights as particular hot spots.

San Jose took the sixth spot with highlighted neighborhoods Almaden Valley, Willow Glen, Cambrian Park, Rose Garden, and Santa Teresa behind San Francisco, Boston, Honolulu, Seattle, and Chicago.

For the full list of the 20 best cities head over to Forbes.com.

 

feet San Francisco And San Jose Rank Among The Top Trick Or Treat CitiesBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live