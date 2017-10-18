San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing To Open New Taproom This Weekend

Iconic San Francisco brewery, Anchor Brewing Company, is set to open a new taproom on Saturday. Anchor Public Taps can be found in Potrero Hill at 495 De Haro Street across from their existing brewery.
Anchor Public Taps will be the brewing company’s first public taproom open without appointment since before prohibition.
The opening event at their new pilot brewery and bar will be this Saturday (10/21) & will feature:
• Classic Anchor beers
• New and limited beer features
• Collaboration brews with Local Brewing Co. & ThirstyBear Organic Brewery
• Beer Education Station with Anchor brewers
• Complimentary Anchor Steam “Butterbeer” ice cream from Humphry Slocombe
• San Franpsycho live screen printing (12 – 4 pm)
• Onsite Food Trucks: The Bodega CA & batter up
For more, head to the Facebook event page.