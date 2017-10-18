San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing To Open New Taproom This Weekend

Iconic San Francisco brewery, Anchor Brewing Company, is set to open a new taproom on Saturday. Anchor Public Taps can be found in Potrero Hill at 495 De Haro Street across from their existing brewery.

We can't wait for you to come and #RaiseYourAnchor with us at @anchorpublictaps this Saturday! Click the link in our bio for details on our grand opening celebration! A post shared by Anchor Brewing (@anchorbrewing) on Oct 18, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Anchor Public Taps will be the brewing company’s first public taproom open without appointment since before prohibition.

The opening event at their new pilot brewery and bar will be this Saturday (10/21) & will feature:

• Classic Anchor beers

• New and limited beer features

• Collaboration brews with Local Brewing Co. & ThirstyBear Organic Brewery

• Beer Education Station with Anchor brewers

• Complimentary Anchor Steam “Butterbeer” ice cream from Humphry Slocombe

• San Franpsycho live screen printing (12 – 4 pm)

• Onsite Food Trucks: The Bodega CA & batter up

We're thrilled to announce our new pilot brewery and bar: Join us 10/21 for the grand opening of @AnchorPublicTaps in Potrero Hill! ⠀ For more info, check out the link in our bio. A post shared by Anchor Brewing (@anchorbrewing) on Oct 10, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

