You Can Buy A Chuck E. Cheese’s Animatronic Band On Craigslist

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It can cost a lot of money to get a legitimate band to play a concert, wedding, or any other event in 2017. It’ll only cost you $5k to get a retired Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronic band to have forever, though.

A Craigslist user in southern California has put up a vintage 4-piece Beach Bowzer’s Band on a Cabaret stage for sale.

As Chuck E. Cheese’s plans to move away from their animatronic bands and into more 2017-friendly child entertainment we might see a few more of these bands pop up for sale soon.

If you wanna buy it head to Craigslist.

