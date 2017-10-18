You Can Buy A Chuck E. Cheese’s Animatronic Band On Craigslist

It can cost a lot of money to get a legitimate band to play a concert, wedding, or any other event in 2017. It’ll only cost you $5k to get a retired Chuck E. Cheese’s animatronic band to have forever, though.

If you've ever dreamed of owning a Chuck E. Cheese's animatronic band (and have $5,000), you're in luck: https://t.co/L3fyCkQyOl pic.twitter.com/KIQZ9Di6OE — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 19, 2017

A Craigslist user in southern California has put up a vintage 4-piece Beach Bowzer’s Band on a Cabaret stage for sale.

As Chuck E. Cheese’s plans to move away from their animatronic bands and into more 2017-friendly child entertainment we might see a few more of these bands pop up for sale soon.

If you wanna buy it head to Craigslist.