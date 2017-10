A pair of events are happening tonight at the Oakland Coliseum & Oracle Arena and that parking lot is about to look very interesting. Disney On Ice presents ‘Dream Big’ kicks off at the Oracle Arena at 7 PM while the Raiders have a very important AFC West division matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at the Coliseum starting around 5:30 PM.

Heads up! Due to today's Raider game at @OAColiseum @SFBART is strongly encouraged for guests attending tonight's Disney on Ice show — Oracle Arena (@OracleArena) October 19, 2017

If you’re planning to drive to either event, expect to pay $35-$40 for parking.

It’ll be an interesting mix of crowds in that parking lot this evening.