Foursquare Names Most Popular Fast-Food Chain In Every State For 2017

Foursquare & Business Insider teamed up to determine the most popular fast-food chain in every state and the results are surprising & honestly, difficult to take seriously.

At first glance you can see that Raising Cane’s is named California’s most popular fast-food chain. A chain with only five California locations and they’re all in southern California. Meanwhile, In-N-Out was named the most popular fast-food chain in Texas where it is notoriously looked down upon in comparison to the state’s staple, Whataburger.

& Chick-Fil-A is far & away the nation’s favorite according to their metrics.

How’d they get to these conclusions? Here’s how:

For the study, we looked at which chains received the most visits on average in every state based on the total number of visits to each chain divided by the number of locations in that state.

Pretty much everyone online disagrees with the results, but I guess we’ll make a road trip for some Raising Cane’s chicken.

