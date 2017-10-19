Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.19.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here to give you the gift a fully loaded show from start to finish. Hear the show describe which stereotypes they feel they fit into perfectly, despite it not exactly being the most flattering traits they possess. Callers from all over shared their own self-described stereotypes, where Kevin and Ally learned new stereotypes they didn’t even know existed. And at the end of the day, isn’t a new life lesson the most important takeaway from everything in life?

Plus, a caller complains about Twinkie’s customer service, where the caller says that Twinkie yells and doesn’t screen calls with the most care. This wasn’t a great time to bring up trouble with Twinkie, as he’s currently dealing with issues involving the station’s boss stealing his pens on a regular basis. The rest of the audience and the show had his back and immediately began plotting ways to ensure how he can hold onto his pen. Will Twinkie get one of those chains from bank pens surgically attached to him as a precaution? Keep listening to Kevin Klein Live to find out!

Also on today’s podcast:

BigDawsTV aka Fake Klay Thompson calls in to talk about all the fun he’s had pretending to be the Golden State Warriors star

Useless Weirdo reveals that he is a recovering Lego Maniac that may still need counselling for these issues

What illegal actions most people (especially Ally) regular do on today’s 7 @ 7

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes