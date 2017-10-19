Marshawn Lynch And Marcus Peters Spotted On BART After Tonight’s Game

It was an eventful night for Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. He was ejected from the game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after making contact with an official and then reportedly left the coliseum prior to halftime.
It appears he actually stuck around, though & watched the Raiders dramatic comeback victory in the crowd at the Coliseum.
After the game, Marshawn & fellow Oakland native, Marcus Peters (of the Kansas City Chiefs) were spotted on BART.
From the looks of things it appears a film crew was with them – most likely for a segment on his new Facebook show ‘No Script’.
Just another Thursday in the Bay for Marshawn Lynch.