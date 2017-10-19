Marshawn Lynch And Marcus Peters Spotted On BART After Tonight’s Game

It was an eventful night for Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. He was ejected from the game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after making contact with an official and then reportedly left the coliseum prior to halftime.

Marshawn Lynch gives 0 f**ks. He was just disqualified for contact with an official. pic.twitter.com/Wa712Z7Z3e — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 20, 2017

Out of here! Marshawn Lynch just left the locker room upset. He left in street clothes and is heading to his car. — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 20, 2017

It appears he actually stuck around, though & watched the Raiders dramatic comeback victory in the crowd at the Coliseum.

Great spot for Marshawn if they mark it at the 1/2 yard line. #Oh pic.twitter.com/CtjdWPQMDw — Dalai Llama (@Advantage_CT) October 20, 2017

After the game, Marshawn & fellow Oakland native, Marcus Peters (of the Kansas City Chiefs) were spotted on BART.

really just rode the bart with beast mode & marcus peters pic.twitter.com/qsCBU8mtfl — chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017

From the looks of things it appears a film crew was with them – most likely for a segment on his new Facebook show ‘No Script’.

Just another Thursday in the Bay for Marshawn Lynch.

Marshawn Lynch is worth millions but this man just took BART home from his game lol — Jrue (@jrue_) October 20, 2017