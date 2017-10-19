LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Marshawn Lynch And Marcus Peters Spotted On BART After Tonight’s Game

Filed Under: BART, Marcus Peters, Marshawn Lynch
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, middle, is penalized for shoving an official after Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters' late hit on quarterback Derek Carr in the second quarter at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS via Getty Images)

It was an eventful night for Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. He was ejected from the game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after making contact with an official and then reportedly left the coliseum prior to halftime.

It appears he actually stuck around, though & watched the Raiders dramatic comeback victory in the crowd at the Coliseum.

After the game, Marshawn & fellow Oakland native, Marcus Peters (of the Kansas City Chiefs) were spotted on BART.

From the looks of things it appears a film crew was with them – most likely for a segment on his new Facebook show ‘No Script’.

Just another Thursday in the Bay for Marshawn Lynch.

