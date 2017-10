Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected tonight for making contact with an official.

Marshawn Lynch gives 0 f**ks. He was just disqualified for contact with an official. pic.twitter.com/Wa712Z7Z3e — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) October 20, 2017

He hadn’t even been in the game at the time of the skirmish.

He also reportedly left the stadium before halftime.

Out of here! Marshawn Lynch just left the locker room upset. He left in street clothes and is heading to his car. — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordKRON4) October 20, 2017

The Oakland native has not had a great season so far & a suspension could be possibly be coming for his actions tonight.