Paragon Has Closed Its Doors

After nearly 20 years in operation Paragon, adjacent to the ballpark, has abruptly closed its doors.

The restaurant at 701 Second Street had been operating in SOMA since moving from the Marina in 2000.

No reason was given for the closure only a message on their website that reads:

Dear guests, Thank you for your patronage over the years! We have decided to close our doors effective Friday, October 13, 2017. It has been our pleasure to serve and be a part of the vibrant fabric of SOMA and the city of San Francisco. We truly appreciate your support. Paragon San Francisco

It appears that their sister restaurant Paragon Portland will remain open. Both are owned by the Moana Restaurant Group which operates Piatti Italian Restaurants nationwide and Bay Area spots like El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen (Sonoma), The Farmers Union (San Jose), Redd Wood (Yountville), and Courners Tavern (Walnut Creek).

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.