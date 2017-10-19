LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Steph And Ayesha Curry Take The Stage At The Fillmore; Perform With Johnnyswim

Filed Under: Ayesha Curry, Johnnyswim, San Francisco, Stephen Curry
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: NBA player Steph Curry (R) and author Ayesha Curry arrive at the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tonight at the sold out Fillmore in San Francisco, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry & his wife Ayesha joined folk act Johnnyswim on stage.

Steph has notably been a fan of the band.

Earlier this year, Steph & Ayesha jumped on stage with a jazz band at a club in San Francisco & have been spotted at Bay Area shows over the past several years including Mumford & Sons, Lecrae, Kanye West, Drake and others.

Looks like the couple had another fun night out before Steph hits the road with the Warriors over the next week.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live