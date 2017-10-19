Steph And Ayesha Curry Take The Stage At The Fillmore; Perform With Johnnyswim

Tonight at the sold out Fillmore in San Francisco, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry & his wife Ayesha joined folk act Johnnyswim on stage.

Steph has notably been a fan of the band.

Reason number 4,673 to love Steph Curry. He loves @JOHNNYSWIM pic.twitter.com/AJWp78HMxl — Matthew William (@M4tthewHumphrey) November 25, 2015

Steph & Ayesha love them some @johnnyswim #stephcurry #ayeshacurry #music #concert #johnnyswim #fillmoresf #goldenstatewarriors #sanfrancisco A post shared by Michonne Omo (@michonne17) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Earlier this year, Steph & Ayesha jumped on stage with a jazz band at a club in San Francisco & have been spotted at Bay Area shows over the past several years including Mumford & Sons, Lecrae, Kanye West, Drake and others.

Looks like the couple had another fun night out before Steph hits the road with the Warriors over the next week.