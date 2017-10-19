LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Taco Bell Introduces Kit-Kat Quesadilla In The U.S.

The ‘Chocodilla’ is actually something you’ve been able to get at Taco Bell locations in the UK. It’s a large grilled tortilla filled with chocolate and Kit-Kat pieces.

It appears that last week locations in Wisconsin begin testing the Chocodilla for the first time in the U.S.

At these test locations it’s only $1 too!

There is also a Twix version being tested at several locations.

If they take it to California and the rest of America we’re sure commercials will start popping up about it. For more, head to Brand Eating.

 

