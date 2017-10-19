Taco Bell Tests Kit Kat Quesadilla In The U.S.

The ‘Chocodilla’ is already something you’ve been able to get at Taco Bell locations in the U.K. It’s a large grilled tortilla filled with chocolate and pieces of Kit Kat.
Last week, locations in Wisconsin began testing the Chocoladilla (spelled slightly different than the UK version) for the first time in the United States for just $1.
There is also a Twix version being tested at several locations.
If they take it to California and the rest of America we’re sure commercials will start popping up about it. For more, head to Brand Eating.