Taco Bell Tests Kit Kat Quesadilla In The U.S.

The ‘Chocodilla’ is already something you’ve been able to get at Taco Bell locations in the U.K. It’s a large grilled tortilla filled with chocolate and pieces of Kit Kat.

The Chocodilla made with @kitkat ❤️🍫 No monday blues here 😝 #kitkat #chocodilla #delicious #happiness A post shared by Taco Bell UK (@tacobelluk) on Oct 17, 2016 at 11:48am PDT

Last week, locations in Wisconsin began testing the Chocoladilla (spelled slightly different than the UK version) for the first time in the United States for just $1.

On sale at Lakeside Taco Bell yesterday. Now THAT'S what I call good Mexican food!! 😂 (And no…I didn't buy one!) pic.twitter.com/pfP770C1jm — Dave Silk (@s11lko) October 18, 2016

Went back for proof. Taco Bell Kit Kat Quesadilla. So now there’s something online about it. pic.twitter.com/MZNDwS0ESF — Paul Kratt (@Sappharad) October 10, 2017

There is also a Twix version being tested at several locations.

If they take it to California and the rest of America we're sure commercials will start popping up about it.