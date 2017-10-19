LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Throwback To The Killers Set At Not So Silent Night 2006

Brandon Flowers of The Killers during Live 105's Not So Silent Night - December 8, 2006 at Bill Graham Civic Center in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

The Killers have quite a history  with LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night. First appearing in 2004 alongside Muse, Franz Ferdinand, Modest Mouse, Interpol, & Taking Back Sunday at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco.

gettyimages 51871796 Throwback To The Killers Set At Not So Silent Night 2006

SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 10: Brandon Flowers and The Killers perform at “Live 105’s Not So Silent Night” at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on December 10, 2004 in San Francisco California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Fresh off of the release of their sophomore album ‘Sam’s Town,’ the band returned in 2006 to headline the show.

gettyimages 115822052 Throwback To The Killers Set At Not So Silent Night 2006

Brandon Flowers of The Killers during Live 105’s Not So Silent Night – December 8, 2006 at Bill Graham Civic Center in San Francisco, California, United States. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Here’s what they played that night (12/8/06):

  1. Sam’s Town
  2. Enterlude
  3. When You Were Young
  4. Somebody Told Me
  5. Smile Like You Mean It
  6. Bones
  7. Read My Mind
  8. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
  9. Mr. Brightside
  10. My List
  11. For Reasons Unknown
  12. All These Things That I’ve Done
  13. Exitlude

22450094 10155844157529244 6989232983256271796 n Throwback To The Killers Set At Not So Silent Night 2006

gettyimages 535136348 Throwback To The Killers Set At Not So Silent Night 2006

Brandon Flowers and The Killers perform as part of “Live105’s Not So Silent Night” at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images)

Here’s grainy footage from that night 11 years ago:

The Killers return to headline Night 2 of LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night 2017 on Saturday night December 9 at the Oracle Arena. Grab your tickets here.

Comments

