Throwback To The Killers Set At Not So Silent Night 2006

The Killers have quite a history with LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night. First appearing in 2004 alongside Muse, Franz Ferdinand, Modest Mouse, Interpol, & Taking Back Sunday at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco.

Fresh off of the release of their sophomore album ‘Sam’s Town,’ the band returned in 2006 to headline the show.

Here’s what they played that night (12/8/06):

Sam’s Town Enterlude When You Were Young Somebody Told Me Smile Like You Mean It Bones Read My Mind Jenny Was a Friend of Mine Mr. Brightside My List For Reasons Unknown All These Things That I’ve Done Exitlude

Here’s grainy footage from that night 11 years ago:

The Killers return to headline Night 2 of LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night 2017 on Saturday night December 9 at the Oracle Arena. Grab your tickets here.