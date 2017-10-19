Watch Margot Robbie As ‘Tonya Harding’ In New Biopic Teaser

(LIVE 105) – A new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic of figure skater Tonya Harding has been released online. Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie plays the controversial athlete in I, Tonya.





About The Film:

Based on the unbelievable but true events, I, Tonya is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan. Featuring an iconic turn by Margot Robbie as the fiery Harding, a mustachioed Sebastian Stan as her impetuous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, a tour-de-force performance from Allison Janney as her acid-tongued mother, LaVona Golden, and an original screenplay by Steven Rogers, Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya is an absurd, irreverent, and piercing portrayal of Harding’s life and career in all of its unchecked and checkered glory.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie (The Finest Hours) and written for the screen by Steven Rogers (P.S. I Love You).

I, Tonya opens in limited release on December 8th.



