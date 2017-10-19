What Did Kevin Durant Say to Fake Klay at the Warriors Game?

LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

If you’re not familiar with Fake Klay Thompson, you obviously haven’t been online much lately. Fake Klay has been all over the place since the Warriors season began this week, popping up on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and USA Today (just to name a few).

The man behind Fake Klay is YouTube prankster BigDawsTv. His most recent stop was on Kevin Klein LIVE where he explained the origins of becoming Fake Klay, and how he scored seats right behind the Warriors bench for the first game of the season.

While he’s impressed with all the attention Fake Klay has gotten, Big Daws favorite response came from Warriors star Kevin Durrant. What did the MVP forward say to him? Listen to the interview below to find out.

