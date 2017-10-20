Bring Me the Horizon Detail Mount Kilimanjaro Climb: See the Photos

By Scott T. Sterling

Bring Me the Horizon members Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish have shared details of their recent eight-day climb of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The pair set out on their daunting task to raise money for the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Southampton Hospital in England.

The charitable climb was inspired when Fish’s infant son suffered a brain hemorrhage and was rushed to the Southampton hospital for treatment.

“While in [the] hospital I decided that I would focus myself on doing something positive for the ward and trying to raise enough money to pay for a new bed for them,” Fish explained. “Oli asked immediately if he could join me and help raise as much awareness for this cause as possible.”

The duo raised £69,160 of their £100,000 goal via Fish’s JustGiving.org page before completing the climb.

Check out the photos of their climb below.

Chins get bigger with altitude A post shared by Oliver Sykes (@olobersykes) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

No shower no problem A post shared by Oliver Sykes (@olobersykes) on Oct 20, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Up to summit A post shared by Oliver Sykes (@olobersykes) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

@actionchallenge crewdem A post shared by Oliver Sykes (@olobersykes) on Oct 20, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Stick a fork in me A post shared by Oliver Sykes (@olobersykes) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Wild A post shared by Oliver Sykes (@olobersykes) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Kili crew A post shared by Jordan Fish (@jordanfish86) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

A post shared by Jordan Fish (@jordanfish86) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

My knees are ruined 📸 @sevenpoints.uk A post shared by Jordan Fish (@jordanfish86) on Oct 20, 2017 at 9:20am PDT