Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.20.17

It’s been far too long since the show had a proper celebration of its own mediocrity, but the time had come to reopen those wounds on today’s Kevin Klein Live. The Mediocre Awards were given out again, with the categories this time being Most Mediocre Musical Moment of the Week and Most Awkward Moment of the Week. With nominees like Twinkie’s “Lego Maniac” song and another awkward Ally interview question, buzz was in the air, but who would ultimately come home the champion?

Plus, Kevin brought to the table audio of Gordon Ramsey going deep into the jungle of some Central American country to see how cocaine is made. But despite the fact Gordon Ramsey has never made a cocaine dish, his natural accent made him sound even condescending when learning how cocaine is made. People may make the case that Kevin and Ally were giving cocaine some positivity, but let’s face it: nothing Kevin and Ally like should be considered cool.

Also on today’s podcast:

Subculture Wars has a woman with a multitude of kids taking on a man who hates kids

Kevin deals with the possibility of having to go to couple’s therapy because his wife thinks it sounds cool

Pranking a man who thinks he can give a simple song dedication to Kevin Klein Live

And more!

