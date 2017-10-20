Klay Thompson To Donate $1,000 For Every Point He Scores To Wildfire Relief

Klay Thompson has been in the headlines this week after an impersonator (Youtuber BigDawsTV) showed up at the Warriors season opener on Tuesday and got noticed by the internet.

KD was entertained by fake Klay.https://t.co/yLGj2ZxRBG — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) October 19, 2017

Real Klay had a decent game to start the season & hopefully his good play continues on the team’s current road trip. Once the Warriors return to Oracle Arena for a three game homestand between October 25-29 the shooting guard will be playing for more than wins. Thompson has pledged to donate $1,000 for every point he scores in home games against the Raptors, Wizards, & Pistons to wildfire relief efforts.

During our next 3 home games, I'm pledging $1000 per point to North Bay fire relief. Join me by pledging any amount: https://t.co/IRUXEdItDM pic.twitter.com/oTAbssc1I5 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) October 20, 2017

Donations will be going towards Redwood Credit Union’s fire relief efforts.

You can donate here. Half of Klay’s $150k goal has already been reached.