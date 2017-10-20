LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Klay Thompson To Donate $1,000 For Every Point He Scores To Wildfire Relief

Filed Under: Klay Thompson, Warriors, Wine Country Fires
Klay Thompson (credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Klay Thompson has been in the headlines this week after an impersonator (Youtuber BigDawsTV) showed up at the Warriors season opener on Tuesday and got noticed by the internet.

Real Klay had a decent game to start the season & hopefully his good play continues on the team’s current road trip. Once the Warriors return to Oracle Arena for a three game homestand between October 25-29 the shooting guard will be playing for more than wins. Thompson has pledged to donate $1,000 for every point he scores in home games against the Raptors, Wizards, & Pistons to wildfire relief efforts.

Donations will be going towards Redwood Credit Union’s fire relief efforts.

You can donate here. Half of Klay’s $150k goal has already been reached.

