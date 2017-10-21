Subsonic Playlist: 10.21.2017

10 PM
San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Recrank)
marshmello – “Silence” (Slushii Remix)
Seven Lions, Illenium & Said The Sky – “Rush Over Me”
Blackbear – “do re mi” (FRND Remix)
Petit Biscuit & Panama – “Waterfall”
Tritonal – “Now Or Never” (Yetep Remix)
Fatboy Slim – “Right Here, Right Now”
Icehunt – “Paint The Sky”
The Killers – “The Man” (Duke Dumont Remix)
RL Grime – “Stay For It”
MGMT – “Kids” (Codeko Remix)
Flight Facilities – “Arty Boy” (Manila Killa Remix)
Virtual Riot – “Lost It”
twenty one pilots – “heathens” (DISTO Remix)
Vance Joy – “Lay It On Me” (Said The Sky Remix)
Getter – “Solo”
Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Osrin Remix)
11 PM
Breathe Carolina – “Let Go (Echo)” (Sean Turk Remix)
Alan Walker – “Faded” (Slushii Dubfire Remix)
Intercom – “Decoy World” (Feat. Park Avenue)
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (ZHU Remix)
Zeds Dead & Diplo – “Blame”
JayKode – “Wasted”
Jack Garratt – “Surprise Yourself” (Manila Killa & Gryffin Remix)
Martin Garrix & Brooks – “Byte”
Odesza – “Higher Ground”
Armors – “Kerosene” (WE ARE FURY Remix)
Ghastly – “If Ur Listening”
Gryffin & Illenium – “Feel Good” (ZEWMOB Future-mix)
The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” (Two Friends Remix)
Gareth Emery – “Saving Light” (NWYR Remix)
Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)
Kream – “Drowning” (Kuur Remix)
Porter Robinson & Madeon – “Shelter” (Nolan Van Lith Remix)
12 AM
Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)
Skrillex – “Would You Ever” (Nitti Gritti Cover)
Saint WKND – “Survive” (PLS&TY Remix)
Phantoms – “Just A Feeling” (VAVO Remix)
Luude & Twerl – “Paradise” (Feat. Lost Boy)
Illenium – “Fractures” (TRivecta Remix)
ARMNHMR & NOlan Van Lith – “Alone”
Jauz & CrankDat – “I Hold Still”
GRiZ – “Gotta Push On”
Jai Wolf – “Starlight”
San Holo – “The Future” (Wingtip Remix)
Skott – “Porcelain” (AWAY Remix)
Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)
Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Joe Jayson Remix)
WILDLYF – “Be There”
Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)
Big Data – “Dangerous” (Oliver Remix)