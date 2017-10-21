Subsonic Playlist: 10.21.2017

10 PM

San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Recrank)

marshmello – “Silence” (Slushii Remix)

Seven Lions, Illenium & Said The Sky – “Rush Over Me”

Blackbear – “do re mi” (FRND Remix)

Petit Biscuit & Panama – “Waterfall”

Tritonal – “Now Or Never” (Yetep Remix)

Fatboy Slim – “Right Here, Right Now”

Icehunt – “Paint The Sky”

The Killers – “The Man” (Duke Dumont Remix)

RL Grime – “Stay For It”

MGMT – “Kids” (Codeko Remix)

Flight Facilities – “Arty Boy” (Manila Killa Remix)

Virtual Riot – “Lost It”

twenty one pilots – “heathens” (DISTO Remix)

Vance Joy – “Lay It On Me” (Said The Sky Remix)

Getter – “Solo”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Osrin Remix)

11 PM

Breathe Carolina – “Let Go (Echo)” (Sean Turk Remix)

Alan Walker – “Faded” (Slushii Dubfire Remix)

Intercom – “Decoy World” (Feat. Park Avenue)

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (ZHU Remix)

Zeds Dead & Diplo – “Blame”

JayKode – “Wasted”

Jack Garratt – “Surprise Yourself” (Manila Killa & Gryffin Remix)

Martin Garrix & Brooks – “Byte”

Odesza – “Higher Ground”

Armors – “Kerosene” (WE ARE FURY Remix)

Ghastly – “If Ur Listening”

Gryffin & Illenium – “Feel Good” (ZEWMOB Future-mix)

The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” (Two Friends Remix)

Gareth Emery – “Saving Light” (NWYR Remix)

Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)

Kream – “Drowning” (Kuur Remix)

Porter Robinson & Madeon – “Shelter” (Nolan Van Lith Remix)

12 AM

Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)

Skrillex – “Would You Ever” (Nitti Gritti Cover)

Saint WKND – “Survive” (PLS&TY Remix)

Phantoms – “Just A Feeling” (VAVO Remix)

Luude & Twerl – “Paradise” (Feat. Lost Boy)

Illenium – “Fractures” (TRivecta Remix)

ARMNHMR & NOlan Van Lith – “Alone”

Jauz & CrankDat – “I Hold Still”

GRiZ – “Gotta Push On”

Jai Wolf – “Starlight”

San Holo – “The Future” (Wingtip Remix)

Skott – “Porcelain” (AWAY Remix)

Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)

Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Joe Jayson Remix)

WILDLYF – “Be There”

Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)

Big Data – “Dangerous” (Oliver Remix)