Foo Fighters Postpones Show Due To Family Emergency

LEXINGTON, KY (LIVE 105) – Hours before taking the stage at a concert in Kentucky on Saturday, the Foo Fighters announced they had to postpone their show due to an unspecified family emergency.

On Saturday afternoon, reps for the band released a statement that the Foo Fighter’s October 21st show at Lexington’s Rupp Arena will be moved to take place on May 1st, 2018. “The band sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and looks forward to returning to rock Lexington in May,” the statement read.

Fans can either opt for a refund or their tickets for the Saturday night’s show will be honored in May.

No other details about the family emergency was released.

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on December 2nd.

