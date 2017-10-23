LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

The Trumpkins Are Back For Halloween

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Halloween
Donald Trump
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

For those who want to make Halloween great again … introducing the Trumpkin.

Need some pumpkin art for your “basket of deplorables” to scare the neighborhood children?

Social media to the rescue!

Here are the best Donald Trump “Trumpkins” on the web.

The trumpkin. With a trach for Rt week obvs. 😝 #trumpkin #donaldtrump #tracheostomy #orangeAF #rtweek

A post shared by Janelle Katherine💜💜 (@euphoria4) on

Felt good to get back in the pumpkin carving game after a 30yr break #trumpkin #makehalloweenscaryagain

A post shared by Charley Holden (@csholden_3) on

Here are some good ones from 2016 …

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

