A free mini escape room is operating at Toto’s Concept 190 through December 31, 2017 that gives you 15 minutes to find the key and get out.

The game is centered around the new Japanese high-tech toilet, the Washlet. Using various clues related to the toilet will help you find the key and escape.

The game is recommended to be for one person at a time, but you can participate as a pair as well.

You can book hour time in the room here.