Foo Fighters Announce 2018 North American Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Foo Fighters fans have a lot to look forward to next year.

Dave Grohl and company have revealed details of a full-blown 2018 North American tour. The road trip will kick off April 18 in Austin, Texas and runs through the band’s July 29 return to Chicago’s legendary Wrigley Field.

Tickets for these shows will be on sale to the general public Friday, November 3 at 10am local time (with the exception of the public on sale for Chicago, which will begin November 10). Capital One cardholders will have access to an exclusive cardholder pre-sale for Foo Fighters Concrete and Gold Tour.

See the Foo Fighters’ full Concrete and Gold North American tour dates below.

04/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

04/19 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

04/22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

04/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/26 – West Palm Beach, FL@ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/01 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/03 — Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum

07/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

07/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

27/16 & 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/21 & 22 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Cleveland) @ Blossom Music Center

07/26 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) @ Ruoff Music Center

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

