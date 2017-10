Live 105’s Not So Silent Night is coming December 8 and 9 to Oracle Arena.

All this week, we’re getting you set up with tickets to Night One and we’ll take you backstage to meet The Lumineers!

Just be Caller #20 when you hear the cue to call at 1-800-696-1053.

Live 105’s NSSN 2017 is on sale now!

NIGHT ONE 12/08:

The Lumineers

Portugual. The Man

Vance Joy

Manchester Orchestra

Welshly Arms