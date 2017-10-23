Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.23.17

Over the weekend, Useless Weirdo and Twinkie made good on their promise to attend the Meet Market Saturday night. The two of them were auctioned off separately to “have fun” with guests that bid on them with Monopoly money, with the two of them offering very different services to the guests of The Citadel. Miss Gem from the Citadel also called in to give her insight on what went down with the two at the event, but which of them was sold for more fake money? And did Useless Weirdo actually get some action for a change? The answer to both may surprise you.

Plus, with so many cars getting broken into throughout the Bay Area, people are desperate to find ways to prevent from the show’s dear friend Shardy. The main way that has been listed most recently was leaving a note that explained there was nothing of value in the car, but Kevin didn’t see the merit in that working out for him. Luckily Twinkie was here with his personal tips and tricks on the subject that seem to be more self-defeating that actually helpful.

Also on today’s podcast:

The Lumineers’ Wesley Schultz calls in from the edge of the woods to talk new music and the band’s upcoming performance at Live 105’s Not So Silent Night 2017

Announcing the Sluttiest Pet Costume Photo Contest, with more details to be found on the show’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages

The bizarre revelation that the human brain can stay alive for minutes after death

And more!

