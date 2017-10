Michael Bay (Transformers, Armageddon) is set to produce and Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors) are a bit of an unlikely pair to work on this project, but they’re behind Paramount’s live-action take on ‘Dora The Explorer’.

Dora the Explorer live-action movie in the works, with Michael Bay producing https://t.co/6TGqkUg5IW — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 23, 2017

The film is said to be focused on teenage Dora moving to San Diego to live with her cousin, Diego. It’s expected to hit theaters sometime in 2019.

For more, head to The Hollywood Reporter.