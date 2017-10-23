Where To Get National Chocolate Day Deals This Saturday

Here’s one way to prep your sweet tooth for Halloween. National Chocolate Day falls on Saturday October 28 & if you’re looking for deals on chocolate there’s several places to make that happen.

October 28th is National Chocolate Day! So this week we're counting down our favorite ways to enjoy all things chocolate – starting with our SQUARES! Which is your favorite? #ghirardelli #chocolate A post shared by Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (@ghirardelli) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Amber Lyn Chocolates: Use coupon code INSTAMB10 online to get 10% off your order

Fannie May: Use Code 17765 online to get 15% off of your order.

Ghirardelli: Code BULKIO will get your 10% off of bulk orders.

Godiva: Free shipping on orders over $60, & several other shipping deals through the end of October.

Hershey: Use code HERSHEYSAVE at checkout for 10% off.

Lindt: Code FREESHIP75 gets you free cold-pack shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Code RMN10 gets you 10% off at checkout

Russell Stover: Free shipping on orders of $25, or more.