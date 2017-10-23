LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Where To Get National Chocolate Day Deals This Saturday

Filed Under: Ghirardelli, Godiva, National Chocolate Day
BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 18: Truffles of chocolate made from organic products lie on display at the 2013 Gruene Woche agricultural trade fair on January 18, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The Gruene Woche, which is the world's largest agricultural trade fair, runs from January 18-27, and this year's partner country is Holland. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Here’s one way to prep your sweet tooth for Halloween. National Chocolate Day falls on Saturday October 28 & if you’re looking for deals on chocolate there’s several places to make that happen.

Amber Lyn Chocolates: Use coupon code INSTAMB10 online to get 10% off your order

Fannie May: Use Code 17765 online to get 15% off of your order.

Ghirardelli: Code BULKIO will get your 10% off of bulk orders.

Godiva: Free shipping on orders over $60, & several other shipping deals through the end of October.

Hershey: Use code HERSHEYSAVE at checkout for 10% off.

Lindt: Code FREESHIP75 gets you free cold-pack shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Code RMN10 gets you 10% off at checkout

Russell Stover: Free shipping on orders of $25, or more.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live