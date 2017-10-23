Where To Get National Chocolate Day Deals This Saturday

Here’s one way to prep your sweet tooth for Halloween. National Chocolate Day falls on Saturday October 28 & if you’re looking for deals on chocolate there’s several places to make that happen.
Amber Lyn Chocolates: Use coupon code INSTAMB10 online to get 10% off your order
Fannie May: Use Code 17765 online to get 15% off of your order.
Ghirardelli: Code BULKIO will get your 10% off of bulk orders.
Godiva: Free shipping on orders over $60, & several other shipping deals through the end of October.
Hershey: Use code HERSHEYSAVE at checkout for 10% off.
Lindt: Code FREESHIP75 gets you free cold-pack shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory: Code RMN10 gets you 10% off at checkout
Russell Stover: Free shipping on orders of $25, or more.
SWEET CHALLENGE: Hershey's Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Big Cup vs. Reese's Crunchy Cookie Big Cup! National Chocolate Day is just around the corner. To celebrate, we're asking YOU to vote today for your favorite chocolate! Winning chocolate will be on special. HOW TO VOTE: Like this post, comment below with #ReesesPieces or #ReesesCrunchyCookie and tag a friend. Voting ends at midnight! #NationalChocolateDay #Hersheys #PeanutButterCups #FoodlandHI #Hawaii