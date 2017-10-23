Win Tickets To Warren Miller’s Line of Descent

Join Dallas at the San Francisco screening of Warren Miller’s, Line of Descent at the Palace of Fine Arts Theater, on November 1st at 7:30pm.

Travel the globe, by land, air, and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture in Volkswagen presents Warren Miller’s Line of Descent. Go to warrenmiller.com for details on all the Bay Area shows. Everyone attending also receives a 2-for-1 lift ticket from Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows.

Listen in around 9pm all this week to find out how to win a pair of tickets!