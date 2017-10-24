Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.24.17

Halloween is fast approaching, which means candy is getting ready to be given out and parents are beginning to complain about nonsense. There’s a note posted in a neighborhood that’s gone viral, where a mother is making it clear that their child has dietary restrictions and the neighborhood should be responsible to give out candy accordingly. Kevin and Ally were having none of this and ripped this mother’s BS to shreds, like it should’ve been the moment the note was printed.

Plus, today’s 7 @ 7 had some issues when covered the scariest horror films of all time. Useless Weirdo was tasked with getting clips from the films that Kevin could use during the segment, but none of them were anywhere close to what Kevin wanted. Instead of moments of dialogue, Useless Weirdo instead grabbed clips of action scenes and score, which doesn’t exactly work on air for what Kevin wanted. But it’s exactly what the audiences wanted, which is Useless Weirdo and Kevin once again at each other’s throats to remind listeners that your work place probably isn’t as hostile at the offices of Kevin Klein Live.

Also on today’s podcast:

Beck calls in to talk the new album Colors, working on projects at 4 AM, and the importance of connecting with newer bands

Twinkie reports back with more strippers probably named Candi discussing their favorite Halloween candy

News reports on even more offensive Halloween costumes may give the show more point from their previous draft

And more!

