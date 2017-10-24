LIVE105’s Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018

2018 is creeping up on us and with that, news is starting to trickle out on who exactly is preparing to hit us with new music in 2018. Come the new year, there’s some LIVE105 favorites who are to set to release their first new music in a while.

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A (January 19, 2018)

The band wasn’t happy with the finished product that “M A N I A” was & pushed it back from a September release to an early 2018 one, so hopefully it’s worth the wait.

Arctic Monkeys – TBA

.@ArcticMonkeys begin recording new album and reveal when it should be released https://t.co/zFkiUReyGE pic.twitter.com/5lKAh586qE — NME (@NME) September 26, 2017

Arctic Monkeys have taken their sweet time on giving us the follow-up to 2013’s hugely successful ‘AM’. They began work on their sixth studio album in September & we can expect new music in 2018.

The 1975 – ‘Music For Cars’ (TBA)

.@the1975 confirm that their next album will share the same title as a 2013 EP.

Oh, & we'll see them tomorrow in SF.https://t.co/5f8bcNdksk — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) April 27, 2017

It’ll have a shorter name than 2016’s ‘i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it’. & the band has been hinting at the follow-up being ready in 2018 for a while now.

Vampire Weekend – TBA

Vampire Weekend are working with Steve Lacy on their new album – https://t.co/mDWjDWnAur — Freestone August (@FreestoneAugust) October 6, 2017

It’s been nearly 5 years since Vampire Weekend’s last album ‘Modern Vampires Of The City,’ but the band appears ready to end their silence soon.

MGMT – ‘Little Dark Age’ (Early 2018)

MGMT have already given us the title track to their first album since 2013. ‘Little Dark Age’ will drop early next year.

Franz Ferdinand – TBA

Another band who has taken their time on a new record, the Scottish indie rockers will give us their first new album since 2013 in the new year.

A Perfect Circle – TBA

Oh, you were expecting a new Tool album? Yeah, no idea when that’s happening, but APC are expected to release their first new album in well over a decade in 2018.

Panic! At The Disco – TBA

Brendon Urie says the new @PanicAtTheDisco music he's been working on is 'bizarre' & more vocally-driven.https://t.co/N2P1ammMCq — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) May 23, 2017

2016’s “Death of a Bachelor” solidified the Panic! At The Disco revival & became the band’s first #1 album. Brendon Urie began working on new music as of early 2017 so we might get new Panic! at some point in the coming year.

Muse – TBA

Muse gave us “Dig Down” this past summer and have been posting plenty of footage on Instagram of their recent studio time, so it seems we’ll have a new album by the spring, right?

Thirty Seconds To Mars – TBA

30STM delivered their first new song since 2013 back in August with “Walk On Water”. A new album is expected within the next few months.

Interpol – TBA

Interpol confirm due date for next album https://t.co/UjCqDlJx5i pic.twitter.com/wN5LntYxUV — NME (@NME) January 24, 2017

The sixth studio album from Interpol has been in the works since 2016 & can be expected in 2018.

Finish Ticket – TBA

We finished tracking the record. Currently waiting for it to get mixed. More waiting yay!! Getting closer to showing you all though 💛 pic.twitter.com/8HvfDWr718 — Finish Ticket (@FinishTicket) September 27, 2017

Our favorite band from Alameda is prepping the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s “When Night Becomes Day” EP.

The Offspring – TBA

The Offspring: New Album Coming in 2018 'For Sure' https://t.co/vy91BA1BOl — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 12, 2017

Even though they haven’t released an album since 2012, The Offspring have played some huge Bay Area shows over the past few years & another should be on the way with the release of a new album in 2018.

Jack White – TBA

Jack White's follow-up top 2014's "Lazaretto" is in the works.https://t.co/MQyLHIcjSy — LIVE 105 (@LIVE105) August 1, 2017

Jack White has reportedly been hard at work on a follow-up to 2014’s “Lazaretto” since early 2017.

twenty one pilots – TBA

The band officially closed the ‘Blurryface’ era this past summer with a series of cryptic tweets. We have no idea if something is coming in 2018, or if they’ll take their time, but we’re due for a follow-up to their massive 2015 album.

AWOLNATION – TBA

We received our first taste of new AWOLNATION music this October in the form of ‘Passion’. A new album is ready to go for 2018.

Keep checking back here for more new album news.