LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Metallica, Dave Matthews, And G-Eazy To Play Fire Relief Benefit Show At AT&T Park

Filed Under: AT&T Park, Dave Matthews, G-Eazy, Metallica, San Francisco
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Metallica has announced a big show at San Francisco’s AT&T Park on Thursday November 9 to benefit those affected by this past month’s wildfires.

A coalition of Bay Area businesses & community leaders known as ‘Band Together Bay Area‘ setup the show and have already raised $6.5 million for fire relief efforts.

The concert will feature sets from Oakland’s G-Eazy, Dave Matthews, and the Bay Area’s own, Metallica.

Tickets go on sale Friday October 27 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster and will range in price from $49-$199 with all proceeds going to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, which will direct money to North Bay community foundations, service providers and government partners.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live