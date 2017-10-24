Metallica, Dave Matthews, And G-Eazy To Play Fire Relief Benefit Show At AT&T Park

Metallica has announced a big show at San Francisco’s AT&T Park on Thursday November 9 to benefit those affected by this past month’s wildfires.

A coalition of Bay Area businesses & community leaders known as ‘Band Together Bay Area‘ setup the show and have already raised $6.5 million for fire relief efforts.

The concert will feature sets from Oakland’s G-Eazy, Dave Matthews, and the Bay Area’s own, Metallica.

My heart goes out to all those affected by the devastating fires in California, this shit is heart breaking. The Bay Area is forever my home, my heart and soul and it hurts to see so many people in Northern California lose everything. Praying those who are affected get the help they need. Working with some friends to help out, but if you know any other ways to help please let me know. Sending love and praying for the best 🙏🏼💔 A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Tickets go on sale Friday October 27 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster and will range in price from $49-$199 with all proceeds going to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund, which will direct money to North Bay community foundations, service providers and government partners.