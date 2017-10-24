Whole Foods Testing Mac & Cheese Bar

Your trip to Whole Foods could soon feature a trip to the Mac & Cheese Bar.

According to the Denver Post, the grocery chain is testing a 6-foot long gourmet Mac & Cheese bar at their latest location in Denver, Colorado.

The bar features several different kinds of mac & cheese, including pulled pork, roasted tomato, vegan, and classic varieties of the comfort food. You can mix and match ingredients for $9.99 per pound.

No word fromWhole Foods Market on if they are going to roll out the Mac & Cheese bar at their locations to compliment their other prepared food items.

