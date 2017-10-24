LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Why Did We Have To Wait So Long For Beck’s New Album? Blame The Election.

In 2015, Beck released a single called “Dreams”. The dancey, upbeat track got fans the world over excited for more new music. After another year of waiting, the song “Wow” was released. Again, anticipation for a new Beck album began to build. However, it wasn’t until last week that we finally got Colors, Beck’s 13th full length release. Thankfully, the album was worth the wait, with the kinds of catchy, memorable melodies that help make Beck a household name. While talking with Kevin Klein Live this morning, Beck revealed the reason behind long wait.

“I did want it to come out sooner,” the singer admitted. “We basically had it done last year and it was going to come out last fall.”

So what took so long?

“This particular record, it coming out the month of the election, felt like maybe it was not the right time to put that out or something. It wasn’t intended. It was really meant to come out a year, year and a half ago.”

During his conversation with Kevin Klein Live, the Grammy winning artist would go on to talk about his love of classic pop songs, why working at 4am can be inspiring, and how his latest single “Up All Night” got inspiration from The Rolling Stones. Check out the full interview below, then listen to Kevin Klein Live weekday mornings from 5:30-9:30am on Live 105.

 

