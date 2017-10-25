Fans Are Horrified By This Wax Figure of Lady Gaga In Peru

(LIVE 105) – Lady Gaga’s fans are in an uproar at the latest effigy in the singer’s honor. A wax sculpture of Gaga, on display at an undisclosed wax museum in Lima, Peru is getting bashed on social media for looking nothing like the “Million Reasons” pop star.

The Peruvian wax figure reproduces Gaga’s “meat dress” appearance at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Some have described the wax figure as an “alien cockroach” and as a bad Donatella Versace look-a-like.

Here are some of the tweets with photos of the wax sculpture:

i wanna talk to whoever made this wax figure of gaga 💀 pic.twitter.com/bN3VP7LFJL — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 19, 2017

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM — Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017

It's a Wax sculpture of an alien cockroach that murdered Lady Gaga and is wearing her skin. pic.twitter.com/syzVLqaQZE — Natalie Grace Alford (@NatalieGABand) October 20, 2017

That's Donatella Versace …. — José (@thickpapi) October 20, 2017

The biggest wax museum, Madame Tussauds has several of their own Lady Gaga’s around the world. Amsterdam, New York, Las Vegas, including here in San Francisco, has a tribute statue of Gaga.

According to EW.com, many fans feel the latest installment in Peru looks more like “American Horror Story and less A Star Is Born“.

