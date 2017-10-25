Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 10.25.17

Today’s Kevin Klein Live got off to a bit of a rocky start, with both Ally and Dead Eyes showing up late this morning due to Ally’s alarm not waking her up. Kevin says that this was her fault, for Ally said yesterday she was the most reliable person on the show. Being the jinx that she is, this all set up a hex being placed on her in a way that Kevin did not expect to see so happen. If only Ally could weaponize her jinx status for good, like onto the Dodgers this postseason…

Plus, with Halloween fast approaching, you may want to be involved in a couple’s costume, but maybe you won’t be able to find a plus one for the big night. Luckily, Useless Weirdo is here to provide expert help on how to make a couples costume into one for a single person. He had excellent ideas for the duo of sperm and egg, terrible ideas for Lucy & Ricky Ricardo, and a whole lot that ran the gambit. There may not be much clarity provided by the idiot wonder, but we can at least be sure in knowing that Useless Weirdo had a strange hatred for Mario’s brother Luigi.

Also on today’s podcast:

The debut of the new game Dave Grohl or Jesus, where stories of their good deeds have both reached heavenly delights

7 @ 7 gives the words that will net you more success on your dating app profiles

Analyzing the difficult situations surrounding the BART Pooper, with input from “Stanley Roberts”

And more!

