Museum Of Ice Cream To Host Ice Cream Social For Wildfire Relief

The Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco is sold out through February 2018 with no word yet on an extension of dates, but there will be another chance to get inside the 1 Grant Ave. location THIS WEEKEND.

A limited amount of tickets will go on sale tomorrow (10/26) at 10AM for an ice cream social on Saturday October 28. Tix are $38 and will benefit north bay fire relief efforts.

The ice cream social is dedicated to the Petaluma People Service Center & their work.

Tickets will be available promptly at 10 AM at museumoficecream.com & seriously, good luck getting them.