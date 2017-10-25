LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

Museum Of Ice Cream To Host Ice Cream Social For Wildfire Relief

Filed Under: Ice Cream Social, Museum Of Ice Cream, San Francisco
Courtesy Museum Of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco is sold out through February 2018 with no word yet on an extension of dates, but there will be another chance to get inside the 1 Grant Ave. location THIS WEEKEND.

A limited amount of tickets will go on sale tomorrow (10/26) at 10AM for an ice cream social on Saturday October 28. Tix are $38 and will benefit north bay fire relief efforts.

The ice cream social is dedicated to the Petaluma People Service Center & their work.

Tickets will be available promptly at 10 AM at museumoficecream.com & seriously, good luck getting them.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live