YouTube Releases First Look At ‘The Karate Kid’ Sequel ‘Cobra Kai’

As was previously announced, YouTube Red’s new series Cobra Kai brings back Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence from the original 1984 The Karate Kid.

The series will take place 30 years after the original with both Daniel and Johnny owning their own dojos.

Despite being rivals on the screen, the first official picture from the set of Cobra Kai seems to emphasize the fact that the two actors have remained friends all these years.

It's wax ON! 33 years after Karate Kid, @RalphMacchio & @WilliamZabka are kicking it on the set of #CobraKai, comin… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

(@YouTube) October 24, 2017

Cobra Kai will be coming to YouTube Red in 2018.

