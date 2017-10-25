LIVE 105's NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: General InfoTickets#LIVE105NSSNRSVP on Facebook - Night #1 | Night #2

As was previously announced, YouTube Red’s new series Cobra Kai brings back Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence from the original 1984 The Karate Kid.

The series will take place 30 years after the original with both Daniel and Johnny owning their own dojos.

Despite being rivals on the screen, the first official picture from the set of Cobra Kai seems to emphasize the fact that the two actors have remained friends all these years.

Cobra Kai will be coming to YouTube Red in 2018.

 

feet YouTube Releases First Look At ‘The Karate Kid’ Sequel ‘Cobra Kai’Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

