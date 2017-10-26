An ‘Ace Ventura’ Reboot Might Be In The Works

Morgan Creek Entertainment Group is prioritizing reboots & polishing off of old titles. They brought ‘The Exorcist’ to FOX for a TV series recently with success & are now looking at doing something similar with the likes of ‘Major League,’ ‘Young Guns,’ & ‘Ace Ventura’.

Morgan Creek Prods. Rebrands Itself, Plans TV & Film Reboots Of ‘Young Guns’, ‘Ace Ventura,’ ‘Major League’ & More https://t.co/3WCcNUhBYS pic.twitter.com/gIqSzaM3d9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 26, 2017

MCEG President, David Robinson, has said the company would like to do a ‘mainstream theatrical production relaunch’ of Ace Ventura. That means it wouldn’t be a remake, but a movie in the spirit of the original.

They would welcome Jim Carrey to be a part of the rebrand in hopes that he’d reprise his pet detective role to pass on his gift to a long lost son, or daughter.

Jim’s still wacky as ever, so he might be down.

