Brand New Hint Again At The Band Ending In 2018

Photo: Brandon Sloter

The emo rockers with a rabid cult following, Brand New have been hinting at a break-up since 2016. They released these shirts last year clearly showing the birth year of the band & the now supposed end year, 2018.

https 2f2fblueprint api production s3 amazonaws com2fuploads2fcard2fimage2f1041982fbrandnewtee Brand New Hint Again At The Band Ending In 2018

Via Merchdirect

In August, the band surprised fans with their first new album in 8 years. “Science Fiction” became the band’s first #1 album and many fans believe it’ll be the last record we get from the band.

Tonight, at their show in Atlanta, Jesse Lacey said they’d only be a band for “14 more months”.

That would align with what’s been hinted at before – the band coming to an end in 2018.

If they do officially announce a break-up, hopefully we get one final Bay Area show.

 

