Brand New Hint Again At The Band Ending In 2018

The emo rockers with a rabid cult following, Brand New have been hinting at a break-up since 2016. They released these shirts last year clearly showing the birth year of the band & the now supposed end year, 2018.

In August, the band surprised fans with their first new album in 8 years. “Science Fiction” became the band’s first #1 album and many fans believe it’ll be the last record we get from the band.

Tonight, at their show in Atlanta, Jesse Lacey said they’d only be a band for “14 more months”.

“we’re gonna be a band for about 14 more months” catch me crying in the middle of this vid @brandnewrockfan pic.twitter.com/9zKp1PIK9h — wren leslie (@wrenmcdaniel) October 26, 2017

That would align with what’s been hinted at before – the band coming to an end in 2018.

If they do officially announce a break-up, hopefully we get one final Bay Area show.