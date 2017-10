Burger King is getting in on the creepy clown hype. This Halloween night from 7 PM – close you can get yourself a free Whopper if you’re dressed as a clown. It’s also a nice dig at McDonald’s mascot, Ronald McDonald.

The offer is good for the first 500 clowns that visit select Burger King locations near LA, Salt Lake City, Boston, Miami, & Austin.

Burger King trolls McDonalds with offer for free Whopper to people dressed as a clown on Halloween. https://t.co/NjIGGCvIbl pic.twitter.com/u1fU5rDRTJ — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 26, 2017

So, it appears dressing as a clown won’t equal free Burger King in the Bay Area on Halloween night, but you’ve got plenty of candy to eat anyway.